Reactions As Governor Sanwo-Olu Shares Luxurious Cars To 100 Directors In Lagos State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to his official instagram timeline to share some pictures as he distribute Luxurious Cars to his Directors in Lagos State. The pictures triggered a lot of reactions from people on social media especially those from Lagos State.

Check out the screenshot evidence of the post on Instagram below.

Credit: Sanwo-Olu/ Instagram.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared the pictures on Instagram with a caption that says; “In keeping to our promise of prioritizing the welfare of our staff in the Lagos State civil service, we gave out 100 vehicles to Directors on grade level 17 through an e-ballot system”

Sanwo-Olu further Wrote; “While 40 of the vehicles were given to Grade Level 17 Directors in the Teaching sector, 30 vehicles each were allocated to the health and mainstream sectors of the public service respectively”

A fans identified as, (Focusconcept), reacted by saying; “you are doing well Mr. Governor, Sanwo-Olu”, Another Instagram User, (Real deewhy) Said; “A Job well done Mr. Governor”

Take a look at some screenshots of how they reacted Below.

Legendary (

)