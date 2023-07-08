Reactions As Governor of Ekiti Prostrates To Greet Chief Afe Babalola At A Public Gathering

The governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has received widespread commendation from Nigerians on social media for his display of respect towards renowned lawyer Chief Afe Babalola at a public event. Governor Oyebanji arrived at an event in Ekiti on Friday, where he encountered Chief Babalola, an octogenarian. In adherence to Yoruba culture, the governor immediately prostrated before the legal icon as a gesture of respect.

source: Twitter

The act of prostration holds significance in Yoruba culture as a traditional form of greeting for elders. The photos capturing the governor’s humble gesture have sparked numerous reactions on social media, with many users praising his humility and his role as an ambassador of Yoruba culture. Gani Dipo, for instance, highlighted the contrast between the governor’s respectful act and the behavior of an actor from another tribe who showed disregard by merely extending a hand to the paramount ruler of the Yoruba kingdom.

Kenneth expressed admiration for the Yoruba culture, emphasizing its value of respect for the elderly. He commended the governor for embodying these cultural values, irrespective of social class or wealth, and expressed his fondness for Yoruba traditions. The overwhelming response to Governor Oyebanji’s gesture indicates widespread appreciation for the preservation and promotion of cultural values in Nigerian society.

In summary, Governor Oyebanji’s prostration before Chief Babalola at a public event in Ekiti State has garnered praise from Nigerians on social media. The act exemplified his respect for Yoruba culture and the value placed on honoring elders. The positive reactions to the governor’s gesture underscore the importance of preserving and cherishing cultural traditions in contemporary society.

