Reactions As Governor Alex Launches Security Operation In Abia State

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti recently launched a security operation slated to run within specific areas in the state. To achieve this, he purchased many trucks mainly for the purpose of transporting security personnel around the state.

According to his Twitter post, “Today, we formally launched a special security operation codenamed “tion Crush” in response to our state’s security challenges. I had promised zero tolerance for criminality in Abia, and today marks the realization of that commitment.”

Security is essential for any state, even in areas where there is a high level of crime. Without adequate security measures, residents and visitors are at greater risk of becoming victims of crime.

This can lead to a decline in the quality of life, and can discourage people from living, working, or visiting the state. In addition, a lack of security can lead to economic instability, as businesses and investors may be reluctant to operate in an unsafe environment. By taking steps to improve security, the governor of Abia State is taking an important step towards improving the quality of life for residents and visitors.

However, some Nigerians noticed that he patronised a foreign car brand and asked why he didn’t patronise Nigeria’s brand.

