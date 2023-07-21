NEWS

Reactions As Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Betty Shares His New Photo As He Clocks 67 Years Old Today

The Wife of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has shared new photo of the Governor as she celebrates his 67th birthday today.

The Imo-born wife of the executive Governor of Ondo State shared the photo on her verified Facebook page today, 21st of July, 2023.

Rotimi Akeredolu, who is currently serving his second term as Governor of Ondo State is presently abroad for medical treatment. The incumbent Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has since taken over as acting Governor pending the time Rotimi Akeredolu will be Abroad.

The recent photo shared by the first lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on her official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

