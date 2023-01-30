Reactions As Governor Abdullahi Sule Takes A Jab At Obi Over His Northern Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As presidential contenders continue to campaign across the nation’s political landscape, responses have started to follow remarks made by Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nassarawa State, who took a shot at Peter Gregory Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, for his northern campaign.

Sule, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, described Obi as a social media candidate who lacks any kind of support in the country’s north while speaking in an interview with THISDAY. He asserts that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC is unaffected by the former Anambra governor’s presidential bid because the majority of his supporters appear to be online rather than in person.

He stated, “I have no issues with Peter Obi’s campaign, which is a social media movement.” Some of us are not comfortable using social media. On the ground, we are people. The same Peter Obi would make a good example. Did he experience the same kind of welcome in Lafia as he had on social media? No.”

Sule’s words sparked a flurry of responses from Nigerians, who flocked to the comment sections to express their opinions, as was to be anticipated.

While some people said that the APC was ignoring the actual state of affairs, others claimed that Governor Sule’s claims were no longer true in light of the Occupy movement.

Check out the reactions in the screenshots below:

Aded1seun (

)