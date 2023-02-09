This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions as Gov Wike approves a big stadium for APC rally without collecting any payment in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has granted approval for the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia to be used for the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The approval was announced by Tony Okocha, the Rivers State coordinator for the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization, during a press conference in Port Harcourt.

Previously, the APC had requested the release of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Tinubu’s campaign rally in the state, but this request was denied by the state government. Instead, they approved the use of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, waiving the N5 million caution fee.

Chief Tony Okocha, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Independent Campaign Council in the state, praised Governor Wike for his approval of the venue. He also mentioned that the APC in the state had faced difficulties in arranging Tinubu’s campaign rally, but they are working to overcome these obstacles.

Rivers State is known to be one of the strength state of People’s Democratic Party and as such, many thought, Governor Wike will turn down the offer of APC to use any government properties in Rivers.

The approval of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium for Bola Tinubu’s campaign rally is a significant step forward for the APC in Rivers State. The party and its supporters are now preparing for a successful rally in the coming days

However, Governor Wike’s action has generated a lot of reactions online, see what a few of them said;

