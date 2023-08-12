Reactions As Gov Otti Reveals What Founder Of Innoson Motors Proposed To Abia State After A Meeting

The New Abia state governor, Alex Otti has revealed that the founder and chairman of Innoson vehicles has decided to introduce Some things in the state that will aid development and growth

The governor made this known through a post that he made on his verified Twitter page after receiving the chairman at the state house in Abia state on Saturday

It is no longer news that the governor is one of those who assumed office on May 29 and since then, he has been hitting the ground running

Photos of several meetings and some some Infrastructural works that he has commnced in the state have been shared online

In his latest meeting with the founder of Innoson vehicles, he said the chairman proposed the establishment of a maintenance centre and many other things in the state

Kindly checkout some of the pictures that were taken during the visit

However, since he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

