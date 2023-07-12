Reactions As Gov Adeleke Was Pictured Together With Seyi Makinde Of Oyo In Abuja Yesterday (Photo)

Many Nigerians have begun to react as the executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke was pictured together with his counterpart from Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday.

The two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party met yesterday during the meeting organized by the PDP Governors as they find solutions to the problems facing the main opposition party in the country.

Seyi Makinde, who won his election during the last Governorship election in Oyo State worked against the presidential ambition of his party’s presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke said; “I joined other PDP Governors in Abuja, yesterday, for the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting. We discussed issues related to our great party. I also had the privilege to attend the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting, where issues of national importance were discussed.”

Source – Governor Adeleke Verified Twitter Page

