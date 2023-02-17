Reactions As Gov Abiodun Instructs Ogun Residents To Keep Using Old 500 & 1000 Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public confusion that has greeted the naira redesign/cash swap policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reactions have begun trailing an order issued by the Ogun State Governor, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun to residents of his state to disregard the policy.

According to a report by Channels TV, Abiodun was addressing residents of the state during a campaign rally in Abeokuta when he instructed the people to keep spending the old notes pending when the Supreme Court says the currencies are no longer legal tender in the country. Going further, the governor threatened to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy belonging to any bank that refuses to receive the old notes from residents in the state.

He said; “Any bank that does not collect old notes in Ogun State, not only will I shut the bank down, I will revoke their Certificate of Occupancy. It is a subsisting court order that clearly states that the status quo should be maintained in this matter. Until that order is vacated or determined, anybody that does otherwise is acting against the position of the court, the most respected court in this country.

The Ogun State Government will be revoking the certificate of occupancy of any corporation or store that rejects old Naira notes from members of the public in the state in exchange for goods and services.”

As expected, Dapo Abiodun’s order has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

SOURCE: TWITTER.

