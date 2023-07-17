NEWS

Reactions As Godswill Akpabio Was Pictured Together With PDP Chieftain, Natasha Akpoti In Abuja

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Incumbent Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been pictured together with the 2023 Kogi Central Senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan.

According to the Nigerian Tribune paper on its official Facebook page, “the Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Sunday visited Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at their country home in the Maitama area of Abuja, to felicitate them on occasion of their son, Prince Reign-Emmanuel’s first birthday.”

Recall that Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs defeated former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari to clinch the apex seat in the upper chamber of the national assembly few weeks ago.

Godswill Obot Akpabio, attended the birthday party, accompanied by eight other members of the 10th Senate. They wine and dined with the royal family while praying for God’s wisdom upon the celebrant.

He said; “May Reign grow in God’s protection and wisdom to be a star of his generation. May you all experience God’s grace at your time of need and peace at home and our dear country,”

The recent post by The Nigerian Tribune paper on its official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

