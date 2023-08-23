NEWS

Reactions as Georgina Ibeh shares outstanding photos of herself on Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Hours ago, Nollywood actress Georgina Ibeh took to her official Instagram account some new incredible photos of herself. The photos she shared stirs up numerous reactions by fans on Instagram. Below are some of the photos Georgina Ibeh shared.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Georgina Ibeh is a famous talented Nigerian actress, film producer and brand influencer. She’s one of the social media personality that is making wave currently on Instagram. Georgina Ibeh always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans has helped her achieved more fame.

Nevertheless, numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below are some screenshots showing fans reactions on Georgina Ibeh’s post on Instagram.

Acredited Instagram Screenshot Photos

Thanks for reading.

DannyEvolution (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

N5bn: FG Has Used That Money To Settle State Govs, It Isn’t For The Ordinary Nigerian – Chris Onyeka

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Project Should Exceed 2 Years, Umahi Declares; EFCC Mum As Diezani Faces Bribery Charge In UK

9 mins ago

God will use Tinubu, Wike, Edu, others to develop Nigeria: Pastor Kumuyi

14 mins ago

Nyesom Wike Used His Political Dynamism To His Own Advantage To Get What He Wants’ -Hon. Ayodeji Adarabierin

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button