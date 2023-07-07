Reactions as Gbenga Daniel notifies Dapo Abiodun to suspend the payment of his pension as former Gov

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has notified the current State Governor, Dapo Abiodun to suspend the payment of his pension as a former Governor of the state. Gbenga Daniel said he took the decision to notify the Governor after he was inaugurated as a member of the 10th Senate. Mr Daniel is the Senator representing Ogun East senatorial district in the Senate.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Senator Daniel asked Mr Abiodun to immediately suspended the monthly payment of N676,376.95kobo being gross payment for his pension and allowances as former governor of the Ogun State. According to him, he took the decision in good conscience, moral principles and guiding ethics.

See original tweet below.

The announcement of Senator Gbenga Daniel quickly generated mixed reactions among some Nigerians on Twitter. While some applauded him for taking that decision, others wondered why he only asked for suspension and not total forfeiture.

Below are some reactions that followed his announcement.

