Reactions As Gabon Military Swears In Interim President

Gabonese military junta has sworn in coup leader, General Brice Nguema, as the country’s interim president, according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

Recall that on the past Wednesday, General Nguema orchestrated a coup, unseating President Ali Bongo shortly after he was declared the victor in a contested election, amid opposition protests.

In a recent development on Monday, enthusiastic civilians reportedly gathered to celebrate General Nguema’s inauguration, demonstrating their backing for the military’s assumption of authority in Gabon. The inauguration, held at the presidential palace in Libreville, featured a military parade, with supporters of the junta in attendance. Notably, former ministers from the deposed government also attended but faced jeers from junta sympathizers in the crowd.

However, there are apprehensions that General Nguema’s leadership might essentially extend the 55-year-long Bongo dynasty, as he spent a significant portion of his career within the Bongo family’s inner circle and is even believed to be related to Ali Bongo, who succeeded his father, Omar, after his 41-year rule ended with his death in 2009, Sahara Reporters stated.

