Reactions As Fulani Community Endorse Bola Tinubu And Shettima At An Event In Abuja Today (Photos)

Many Nigerians have begun to react as Moggal Fulbe Pulaaku (Fulani Community) endorse the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima.

The Fulani community endorsed the former Governor of Lagos State today at an event held at the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council hall in Abuja today.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

The photos taken at the event which were shared by the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

