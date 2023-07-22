Reactions As Former President, Buhari Receives Bride For Governor Zulum’s Son, Mohammed Today(Photo)

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has received bride for Governor Babagana Zulum’s son whose wedding is today.

This was made known by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on his official Facebook page.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said; “Maiduguri: Buhari receives bride for Zulum’s son as VP, Governors, Dangote, others attend wedding. Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday in Maiduguri, served as the ‘wali’ (groom’s representative) who received wife for Mohammed Babagana Zulum, eldest son of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.”

He added; “The wedding Fatiha took place at the Maiduguri Central Mosque around the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi. The wedding was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governors of Kwara, Gombe, Yobe, Ogun, Niger, Ogun, Bauchi, Abia, Lagos and Katsina States, National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former Governors of Borno, Maina Ma’aji Lawan and Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi Kaduna and Zamfara States Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Atiku Bagudu, amongst other dignitaries.”

He stated further; “Performing religious rites, former President Buhari asked for the bride’s hand (Ummi Kaltum) on behalf of Zulum’s son and thereafter handed the dowry to a representative of the bride. The wedding Fatiha was then officiated by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Zanna Laisu. The Shehu’s palace was filled up as political leaders, particularly from the APC, academics, other prominent persons and citizens from across the state graced the wedding in honour of Governor Zulum.”

The recent post by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on his official Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Source – Governor of Borno State Official Facebook Page

