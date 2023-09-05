NEWS

Reactions As Former President, Buhari Graced The Closing Ceremony Of Katsina Polo Tournament (Photo)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

The immediate past Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad has reacted after former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari graced the closing ceremony of Katsina Polo Tournament.

Bashir Ahmad said on his verified Twitter page; “In a show of support for sports and culture, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari graced the closing ceremony of the annual Katsina Polo Tournament, held yesterday at the prestigious Usman Nagogo Polo Ground in Katsina State.

He added; “The Katsina Polo Tournament transcends the boundaries of age and background, and it continues to stand as a shining example of how sports can bring communities together and celebrate our rich heritage and values.”

He stated further; “The tournament serves not only as a platform for thrilling matches but also as an occasion for fostering social bonds and unity among the people of Katsina State and environs.”

The recently tweet by Bashir Ahmad on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Tinubu won without a lot of infractions, I’d be the first to tell Atiku to congratulate him-Dele Momodu

14 seconds ago

‘INEC Said They Were At 33% Of Collation When They Directed Them To Go And Announce’ – Bode George

2 mins ago

Senator gowns women can wear to look more beautiful at any occasion

11 mins ago

When Wike was CoS to Rotimi Amaechi, he used to call me friend of his boss- Dele Momodu

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button