Reactions As Former President, Buhari Graced The Closing Ceremony Of Katsina Polo Tournament (Photo)

The immediate past Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad has reacted after former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari graced the closing ceremony of Katsina Polo Tournament.

Bashir Ahmad said on his verified Twitter page; “In a show of support for sports and culture, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari graced the closing ceremony of the annual Katsina Polo Tournament, held yesterday at the prestigious Usman Nagogo Polo Ground in Katsina State.

He added; “The Katsina Polo Tournament transcends the boundaries of age and background, and it continues to stand as a shining example of how sports can bring communities together and celebrate our rich heritage and values.”

He stated further; “The tournament serves not only as a platform for thrilling matches but also as an occasion for fostering social bonds and unity among the people of Katsina State and environs.”

