Reactions As Former President, Buhari Arrives Nigeria After His Short Trip To The United Kingdom

The former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after a short trip to London, United Kingdom.

This was made known today by his former aide, Bashir Ahmad on his verified Twitter page.

(Photo Credit – Bashir Ahmad Verified Twitter Page)

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari traveled to the United Kingdom shortly after his rest in Daura, Katsina State. He had earlier handed over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the number one citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Bashir Ahmad said; “After a short trip to London, the United Kingdom, former President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country. #Daura”

The recent post by former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Bashir Ahmad Verified Twitter Page

