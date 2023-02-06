Reactions As Former Gov. Rochas Okorocha And His Wife, Nkechi Were Pictured Together At An Event

Many Nigerians have begun to react as former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is pictured together with his Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha at an event.

Rochas Okorocha, who is presently a federal lawmaker representing Imo West shared the photos of himself and his wife on his verified Facebook page.

He said; “My most hearty congratulations are with my wife; Her Excellency Zinariya Ugo Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha (Phd), who having satisfied all requirements both in learning and character, has been conferred with a PhD in International Relations and Diplomacy, at the 8th Convocation ceremony of Imo State University, Owerri.”

The recent post by the former Governor of Imo State on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

