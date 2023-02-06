NEWS

Reactions As Former Gov. Rochas Okorocha And His Wife, Nkechi Were Pictured Together At An Event

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 56 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Former Gov. Rochas Okorocha And His Wife, Nkechi Were Pictured Together At An Event

Many Nigerians have begun to react as former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is pictured together with his Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha at an event.

Rochas Okorocha, who is presently a federal lawmaker representing Imo West shared the photos of himself and his wife on his verified Facebook page.

(Photo Credit – Rochas Okorocha Verified Facebook Page)

He said; “My most hearty congratulations are with my wife; Her Excellency Zinariya Ugo Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha (Phd), who having satisfied all requirements both in learning and character, has been conferred with a PhD in International Relations and Diplomacy, at the 8th Convocation ceremony of Imo State University, Owerri.”

(Photo Credit – Rochas Okorocha Verified Facebook Page)

The recent post by the former Governor of Imo State on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

News Source – Rochas Okorocha Verified Facebook Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds
News )

#Reactions #Gov #Rochas #Okorocha #Wife #Nkechi #Pictured #EventReactions As Former Gov. Rochas Okorocha And His Wife, Nkechi Were Pictured Together At An Event Publish on 2023-02-06 20:26:40



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 56 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku’s Spokesman Aniagwu Slams Garba Adamu For Criticizing PDP’s Praise Of APC Naira Re-Design Policy

4 mins ago

‘Tinubu As A Senator Chaired The Largest Committee Of The Senate In Nigeria History – Fashola

6 mins ago

Adeleke Was Relying On Ghosts, Meanwhile, Adeleke Should Start Rehearsing His Exit Dance- Omatseye

11 mins ago

Singer, Banky W narrates how he managed to convince his wife to allow him do politics

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button