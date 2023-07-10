Reactions As Fmr. Senator Dino Melaye Reveals He Now Has Over 20 Chieftaincy Titles Across Nigeria

Former senator Dino Melaye took to his verified Facebook page to reveal that he now has over 20 Chieftaincy titles across Nigeria and the revelation has stirred reactions.

One of those who reacted to the post was a man named Yunusa Atumeyi who said, “I don’t think having several traditional titles imply that the holders are good before everyone. Chieftaincy titles actually have nothing to do with the capacity you can offer.”

Another person, Samaila Umar, who reacted to the revealing statement made by Dino Melaye said, “you really deserve the several chieftaincy titles. We hope you get the ‘His Excellency’ title soon.”

Lastly, Adefeso Adelaja commented saying, “I think your chieftaincy titles will definitely have an effect in your governorship aspiration.”

It is pertinent to add at this point that in Kogi state’s Ijumu Local Government, Dino Melaye holds the title of Mayederun of Aduge and he holds the title of Agba Akin of Akola Ijesha in Osun state among many others.

