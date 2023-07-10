Reactions As First Lady, Remi Tinubu Appoints Her Special Adviser On Media, Busola Kukoyi (Photos)

The First Lady of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu has appointed her Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi.

The appointment was confirmed today by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile on his official Twitter page.

Senator Remi Tinubu, a former federal lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the red chamber of the national assembly served as Lagos State First Lady between 1999 and 2007

Gboyega Akosile said; “Congratulations to my dear sister on your appointment as SA Media to HE @oluremitinubu, the First Lady of the FRN. Blessings”

