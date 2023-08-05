NEWS

Reactions As FFK Begs Tinubu To invade Niger And Fight Russia, Says Nigeria Has War Resources

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Femi Fani-Kayode, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and former ation minister, stated that Nigeria would respond swiftly if attacked by armed forces from Niger, Burkina Faso, or Mali.

Amid fears of war, the Nigerien army ousted civilian President Mohamed Bazoum last week. In response, the Economic Community of West African States threatened military action if the Niger junta does not restore Bazoum as president. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger’s military regimes have united, justifying that any military action would lead to war.

Fani-Kayode took to Twitter on Friday to address the threats from Niger, stating that while he doesn’t seek conflict, Nigerien military should not underestimate Nigerians. He said, “I do not want a war, and I do not believe that we should initiate hostilities by invading or deploying troops to Niger Republic unless it is absolutely necessary.”

However, he warned that if Niger, Burkina Faso, and/or Mali attack Nigeria or any ECOWAS ally or deploy forces on Nigerian soil, Nigeria’s response must be swift and devastating. He emphasized the need to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and re-establish democracy in neighboring countries if necessary.

Fani-Kayode also mentioned the possibility of seeking support from private military companies like Executive Outcomes and Blackwater if the situation escalates. He assured Nigerians that if war were to occur, Nigeria’s armed forces would perform admirably, and help would come from the nation’s resources and connections

Onyesblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

El-Rufai is working hard to take over the political leadership of Northern Nigeria from Buhari–Sowore

4 mins ago

Reactions Trail Bashir’s Tweet After Igbos In Niger Demanded Slots In New Gov’s Cabinet

6 mins ago

Niger coup: Senate rejects military action, cautions ECOWAS, Tinubu

16 mins ago

PEPT Tribunal: What I Would Have Done If I’m A Judge -Momodu Speaks On 25% Of The FCT

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button