Reactions As FFK Begs Tinubu To invade Niger And Fight Russia, Says Nigeria Has War Resources

Femi Fani-Kayode, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and former ation minister, stated that Nigeria would respond swiftly if attacked by armed forces from Niger, Burkina Faso, or Mali.

Amid fears of war, the Nigerien army ousted civilian President Mohamed Bazoum last week. In response, the Economic Community of West African States threatened military action if the Niger junta does not restore Bazoum as president. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger’s military regimes have united, justifying that any military action would lead to war.

Fani-Kayode took to Twitter on Friday to address the threats from Niger, stating that while he doesn’t seek conflict, Nigerien military should not underestimate Nigerians. He said, “I do not want a war, and I do not believe that we should initiate hostilities by invading or deploying troops to Niger Republic unless it is absolutely necessary.”

However, he warned that if Niger, Burkina Faso, and/or Mali attack Nigeria or any ECOWAS ally or deploy forces on Nigerian soil, Nigeria’s response must be swift and devastating. He emphasized the need to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and re-establish democracy in neighboring countries if necessary.

Fani-Kayode also mentioned the possibility of seeking support from private military companies like Executive Outcomes and Blackwater if the situation escalates. He assured Nigerians that if war were to occur, Nigeria’s armed forces would perform admirably, and help would come from the nation’s resources and connections

Onyesblog (

)