Reactions As Festus Keyamo Shares Photos Of Mammoth Crowd At Tinubu’s Mega Rally In Osun

The Spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to share more photos of the mammoth crowd at the campaign mega rally of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu held in Osun state on Thursday.

It was reported that mammoth crowd stood still for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he staged a mega rally to drum support for his aspiration in Osogbo, Osun state on Thursday.

The mega rally of the former Lagos Lagos governor was held at the Osun Township Stadium in the state.

However, Festus Keyamo who took to his microblogging, Twitter shares more photos of the mammoth crowd that stood still at the campaign mega rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In his word, he said ‘Osun was a carnival.’

“‘Osun was a carnival”

