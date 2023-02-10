NEWS

Reactions As Festus Keyamo Shares Photo Of Peter Obi, Atiku And Kwankwaso At An Event

The spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has stirred dozens of mixed reactions as she shares a photo of Peter Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso at an event.

Recall that Peter Obi was a member of the PDP and vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar in 2019 before picking the presidential ticket under the Labour Party last year, Kwankwaso was also a member of the PDP before joining the NNPP. However, they lost to Buhari during the 2019 presidential election.

In a recent tweet, Festus Keyamo posted a photo of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Kwankwaso seated together at an event. The photo was uploaded with a write-up that reads;

“Together in 2019 they were defeated. Divided in 2023, the defeat will be massive.”

While sharing the photo, Festus Keyamo described it as the pathway to the APC’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The photo however was followed by mixed reactions as Nigerians reacted differently to it.

