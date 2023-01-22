This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Festus Keyamo Insists One Man’s Greed & Insensitivity To Zoning Is destroying The PDP

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Official Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Barr. Festus Keyamo has maintained that what is destroying the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the insensitivity, greed, and covetousness of one man who has refused to respect the zoning tradition of the country between the North and South, adding that he hopes to lie his way to the Presidency.

Festus Keyamo made this known through a post he made on his official Twitter page. The post reads;

”What’s destroying the PDP is the insensitivity, greed & covetousness of one man in not respecting their own constitution & the zoning tradition of this country between the North and South. He hopes to lie his way to the Presidency. Nemesis is just lurking around the corner on Feb. 25th.”

Below is the captured screenshot of the post;

Source: Twitter/Festus Keyamo, SAN

However, most Nigerians took to the comment section to express their views as displayed in the captured screenshots below;

Source: Twitter//Festus Keyamo, SAN

Content created and supplied by: Newsbulletin.com (via 50minds

News )

