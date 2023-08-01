Reactions As Femi Fani-Kayode Says Niger Republic Threatening Nigeria With War Is Not A Small Matter

Many Nigerians on social media platforms have begun to reacts after the governments of Mali and Burkina Faso threatened war if there is any attack on Niger Republic by the Economic Committee of West Africa States, ECOWAS and other foreign allies.

The Guardian paper had earlier reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations.”

A group of soldiers appeared on the west African country’s national television late last Wednesday, a few hours after the president had been detained.

Reacting to the development, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Ation, said on his verified Facebook page; “The military Governments of Mali and Burkina Faso have said that “any attack on Niger Republic by ECOWAS will be regarded as an act of war”. This is a pitiful and nonsensical threat from two pitiful and nonsensical unelected Governments headed by tin pot military dictators.”

He added; “The biggest mistake that the mutinous rebels and military usurpers of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and their allies can ever make is to underestimate the fighting force and indomitable spirit of the Nigerian military and the sense of solidarity that we as a people kindle, muster and cultivate when confronted in the field of battle by a foreign foe.”

He stated further; “threatening great nigeria with war is no small matter and, if carried out, will prove costly for them. Simply put we would crush them like maggots under our feet and send them back to the stone ages where they belong.”

The recent post by Femi Fani-Kayode on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

