Reactions As Femi Adebayo Shares Lovely Moments With Odunlade Adekola At Movie Premiere

Odunlade Adekola’s epic movie premiere took place today, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Lekki and top celebrities stormed the occasion. His bestie, Femi Adebayo was also present to support him.

Femi took to his official social media handle to share lovely moments with Odun, Eniola Ajao, and a few others at an event.

In the video, Odun was spotted embracing Femi Adebayo and Eniola Ajao as he takes lovely photos with them.

Femi congratulated his friend on his new feat, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

His caption reads, “Live at the movie premiere. Congratulations my friend, Hong Kong”.

This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent lovely remarks. Many called them twins as they admired their friendship.

A fan said, “How Wizkid and Davido should be. Ronaldo and Messi but no, fans have spoilt everything”.

Another fan said, “These two love themselves. I can’t say anything because you guys are twins”.

