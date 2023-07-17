NEWS

Reactions As Femi Adebayo Shares Lovely Moments With Odunlade Adekola At Movie Premiere

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 350 1 minute read

Odunlade Adekola’s epic movie premiere took place today, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Lekki and top celebrities stormed the occasion. His bestie, Femi Adebayo was also present to support him.

Femi took to his official social media handle to share lovely moments with Odun, Eniola Ajao, and a few others at an event.

In the video, Odun was spotted embracing Femi Adebayo and Eniola Ajao as he takes lovely photos with them.

Femi congratulated his friend on his new feat, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

His caption reads, “Live at the movie premiere. Congratulations my friend, Hong Kong”.

This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent lovely remarks. Many called them twins as they admired their friendship.

A fan said, “How Wizkid and Davido should be. Ronaldo and Messi but no, fans have spoilt everything”.

Another fan said, “These two love themselves. I can’t say anything because you guys are twins”.

ElizabethO (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Caicedo Will Do Well If Signed By Chelsea Football Club

18 mins ago

Actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti Steps Out With Her Husband For A Special Event (Pictures)

27 mins ago

Why Man United Fans Have High Hopes In Their Team Ahead Of Next Season

39 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Be Proactive, Tinubu Tells African Leaders, PDP Fixated On Business As Usual

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button