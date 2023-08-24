Reactions as FCT Minister Wike Assumes Office in a Multi-Million-Naira SUV Branded The FCT-01

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, arrived at his office on Tuesday. The multimillion-naira SUV automobile has the license plate “FCT-01” on it. The automobile that the former governor of River State chose for his first day as a minister sparked intense reactions among Nigerians.

After taking the oath of office on Monday as the Federal Capital Territory’s minister, Wike drove up to the FCTA at 1:20 p.m. in an armored Lexus LX 600 SUV bearing the license plate FCT-01.”

Punch paper reports that this SUV’s starting price on the official Lexus website is $100,115.

Many have been discussing it since the images of Wike coming in the aforementioned vehicle emerged online.

Reactions of some netizens

Bright Chindah stated: “Late Gen. Sani Abacha is a saint, unlike some Nigerian political office holders and appointees of today.”

NC Christ said: “I recall the days of His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi, the esteemed politician and former governor of Nigeria. History does not teach us anything.

According to AY Deeni, “Nyesom Wike creates a lot of noise, but it’s not all for nothing. His delivery matches the volume of his noise. Although Wike’s drama may be raw, his delivery is always flawless. Salute the powerful FCT Mayor!

