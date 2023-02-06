This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Fashola Denies Promising That APC Will Solve Power Problem In 6 Months Back In 2015

Amid a public debate on the performance of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the reaction follows recent denials by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola. He denied that he made certain promises on behalf of his party a few years ago

In an interview with Politics Today on Monday night with Seun Akinbaloe, former Minister of Power Fashola denied his promise that the APC would solve the country’s electricity problem within six months. According to the former Lagos governor, the complaint against him was a hoax concocted by thugs years ago.

“One of the things they said about me was that we will electrify Nigeria in six months. It was a lie until the day I asked the media to play the tape, and the lie disappeared. Don’t say what I didn’t say. I am a government official and speak publicly from time to time. Can you sit here and memorize everything you said in your conversations every night? This is logically impossible. So don’t ask me to do this. Give me the context, the date, and the event, and I’ll probably remember. But I know my nature, so I don’t use those words.”

Predictably, Fashola’s comment sparked a backlash from Nigerians on the microblogging platform Twitter, with many voicing their views through the comments section.

About when the APC tried to oust the PDP in 2015, many argued that the former Lagos governor made a promise, while others demanded proof.

