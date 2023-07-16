Reactions As Farotimi Reveals What He Observed In Lagos After Driving From Lekki To Ikorodu

Dele Farotimi, a Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council has narrated what he observed after driving in Lagos state

The labour party member, on Sunday, took to his official Twitter page to narrate what he observed in Lagos after he drove from Lekki area to Ikorodu. While speaking through his media page, he said the roads have never been freer since he has been living in the state

Farotimi said that in his 38 years of staying in the state, he has never never enjoyed a free road like he did recently

” I drove from Lekki to Ikorodu today, and I can attest that in 38years of living in Lagos, I have never found the roads freer in peace time, and it is even freer than Christmas”

