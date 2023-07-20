Reactions As Fani-Kayode’s Says Nigeria Won’t Bow To Western Countries Under Tinubu Leadership

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post made by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, and former Minister of Ation, Femi Fani-Kayode in which he expressed confidence in the Tinubu administration not to bow to the whims and caprice of foreign countries, especially those in the West.

In a lengthy tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, July 20, FFK, who was a spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the run-up to the general elections, insisted that under Tinubu’s leadership, Nigerians all over the world would be rest assured that they will no longer be treated with contempt by their host nations.

Going further, the former ation minister stated that the new President represent the new type of African leader that will not tremble before his counterparts from the West who nurse a superiority complex over those in the African continent.

As earlier mentioned, FFK’s remarks has garnered quite a lot of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with his submission, others, however, disagreed with him.

