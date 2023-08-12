Reactions As Fani-kayode Says A War With Niger Is A Trap by Western Imperialists

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Ation, has sparked a significant response with his recent tweet regarding the crisis in Niger Republic. Specifically, he discussed the proposed military action to overthrow the military junta that ended civilian rule in the country.

In his tweet, Fani-Kayode, who previously endorsed the invasion of Niger, unexpectedly altered his position and criticized the plan. He argued that it was a ploy by Western imperialists to deceive African leaders, condemning it with the same fervor he had previously displayed in support.

This time, his main argument revolves around France, the former colonizer of Niger Republic, whom he accused of instigating the crisis. Fani-Kayode firmly believes that France has never had good intentions for its former colony, particularly in Africa. He further claimed that France has always sought to destabilize and divide Nigeria, citing their support for rebels during the country’s Civil War and their near provocation of a war with Cameroon over the Bakassi Peninsula in recent years.

He also stated that while he doesn’t fully endorse military rule in all aspects, it is evident that the military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and now Niger are highly favored by the people, and there is a strong and irreversible animosity towards France in each of these countries. He questioned why Nigeria should intervene in these matters. He cautioned that any effort to undermine the desires of the people in these nations on behalf of neocolonial powers could potentially lead to disorder, insubordination, uprising, and even a revolution within our own country. He emphasized the importance of avoiding such actions at any expense.

Femi Fani-Kayode’s recent tweet about the crisis in Niger Republic has generated significant reactions. Previously in favor of the invasion, he now criticizes the plan, alleging that it is a strategy by Western imperialists to deceive African leaders. Fani-Kayode specifically points fingers at France, the former colonizer of Niger, accusing them of instigating the crisis and having a long history of wanting to destabilize and dismember Nigeria.

See reactions from social media users below

Quoted (

)