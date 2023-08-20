NEWS

Reactions As Fan Who Rode To See Davido Says He Won’t Be Discouraged If He Doesn’t See Davido

Many Nigerians have reacted as one Emmanuel Myam, a fan who rode from Benue to see Davido, says not seeing Davido after riding 15 days from Benue won’t discourage him.

The fan arrived in Lagos on Friday which happens to be the 18th day of August 2023. He was hosted by the Tiv community in Lagos state.

He made the statement in an interview he had with the Sunday Scoop. 

In the interview, he revealed that he would not be disappointed if he eventually did not meet Davido on his arrival.

He further stated that while on the trip, Davido had told him to turn back saying that he was not available at the moment but he refused.

Many Nigerians who saw the post as it was made by the Punch papers, reacted as they were amazed and astounded by the publication.

Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

