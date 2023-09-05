Reactions As Ezekwesili Says Jury Is Still Out On 2023 Elections & Citizens Have #AllEyesOnJudicuary

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, the former Minister of Education and current Chairman of the World Trade Organization (WTO), recently expressed her views on the 2023 elections, emphasizing the pivotal role of the judiciary. She shared this perspective in a post on her official Twitter account, creating a notable buzz among citizens.

This statement was delivered during her address to a gathered audience at the National Dialogue event commemorating Professor Udenta O Udenta’s 60th birthday celebration. Dr. Ezekwesili’s remarks underscored the ongoing significance of the judicial process in determining the outcome of the upcoming elections in 2023.

After sharing her thoughts on Twitter, Dr. Ezekwesili’s post quickly garnered substantial attention from the social media community. Many individuals resonated with her belief that the courts play a central role in the electoral process. This development led to a flurry of reactions and discussions among online users, further highlighting the importance of the judiciary in the context of the upcoming elections.

In the wake of her post, the online sphere saw a flurry of responses and discussions among social media users, reflecting the keen interest and scrutiny directed towards the judiciary's role in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

