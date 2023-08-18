Reactions As Ezekwesili Said #AllEyesOnJudiciary Is The Best Thing That Has Happened To Judiciary.

As Nigerians continue to await the outcome of the presidential election petition court Case that has been ongoing for some months now, a well known Nigerian politician, former Minister of education, and Chairman of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Obiageli Ezekwesili, while sharing her official Twitter page has noted that one of the best things that has happened to the Nigerian judiciary is the viral statement, #AllEyesOnJudiciary.

As we all know that the statement, “#AllEyesOnJudiciary” became popular on social media after all the legal representatives adopted their final written address at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

However, many Nigerians are still waiting to the final decision from the court.

Based on these notes, the former vice president for the World Bank’s Africa region, co-founder and founding director of Transparency International, Oby Ezekwesili noted one of the best things that has happened to the judiciary which is the third arm of the government is #AllEyesOnJudiciary, adding that her eyes are currently on the judiciary, and she’s happy to know that many Nigerians do as well.

As expected, this particular statement has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

