Reactions As Election Tribunal Reveals That Judgement On Election Cases Will Be Televised Live

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on Wednesday September 6, 2023, according to the report by Sahara Reporters on Monday September 4.

Following the outcome of the February 25th election which produced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who came third in the race, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the race, had both rejected the election result.

Obi and Atiku Abubakar claimed that the election was rigged to favour Tinubu, and that Tinubu did not have 25 percent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) required by the Constitution to be declared the winner of the election. And they had both approached the election tribunal to address the issue.

Since then, there have been anxieties among the party supporters over what the verdict of the tribunal will be.

According to the report by Channels Television, the election petition tribunal also disclosed that the court proceedings will be televised live on September 6.

The Court of Appeal Registrar Umar Bangari said that the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Judgement is also expected to be delivered by election tribunals in 25 states for governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.

The announcement has been trailed by mixed reactions from members of the public, with many taking to the comments section to share their views on the issue.

Below are some of the reactions from people:

