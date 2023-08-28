Reactions As El-Rufai Tweets A Quote On the Beauty of Silence

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has sparked quite a flurry of reactions from Nigerians on Twitter with a tweet about the beauty of silence.

The former governor has been described as a philosopher by some Nigerians following his newfound penchant for posting philosophical quotes his Twitter handle almost daily. He is practically living up to that billing.

Today, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), posted a quote that he described as an eternal message.

The quote read:

ETERNAL MESSAGE: “The beauty of silence needs to be complemented by the elegance of selective inaction. Let destiny unfold.” – Anonymous

As usual, the tweet, which he accompanied with two other graphic quotes, triggered a flurry of reactions.

Understandably, the majority of the reactions referenced El-Rufai’s immediate past as a governor with many calling him out for preaching what he does not practice.

Many others attributed his recent resort to tweeting philosophical thoughts to a feeling of dejection and disappointment arising from the Senate’s refusal to confirm him as a minister in the Tinubu cabinet.

However, many others hailed him for the daily nuggets.

What are your thoughts on the former governor’s newfound pastime?

