Reactions As El-Rufai Reportedly Withdraws Interest In Ministerial Appointment

The online news medium, Premium Times, reports that a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has withdrawn his interest in becoming a minister in the Tinubu administration and recommended someone else to replace him, according to Presidency sources.

The report says El-Rufai informed President Tinubu of his decision in a meeting on Tuesday, adding that he would rather prefer to contribute to the nation’s development as a private citizen.

The report added that the former governor then suggested the name of Jafaru Ibrahim Sani to be nominated for the position in his place.

The Nigerian Senate on Monday withheld the former governor’s confirmation as a minister-designate after screening him, citing a security report by the DSS as the reason for its decision.

Tinubu reportedly informed him at their Tuesday meeting that he (Tinubu) got petitions against his nomination. He, therefore, asked for time to review the petitions and the DSS’s report to make a decision. That prompted El-Rufai to inform the President of his decision to withdraw from the position.

Meanwhile, the news posted by Premium Times its Twitter handle divided opinions among Nigerians who reacted to it. While some said El-Rufai’s decision represents a colossal loss to the nation, others said his antecedents, as demonstrated in his divisive utterances and actions, made him unsuitable to be a federal minister.

Read some selected reactions here: What do you say about the development?

