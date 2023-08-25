Reactions As El-Rufai Quotes Mother Teresa In Philosophical Tweet

￼Reactions have continued to trail a tweet by immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, quoting the words of Mother Teresa.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been waxing philosophical on Twitter since he left the country after the Senate failed to confirm him as minister, citing a security report by the DSS.

In the last two weeks or so, the former governor has been consistently dishing out philosophical quotes and lyrics from renowned personalities and musicians to his audience in what he tags daily thoughts or wisdom.

On Thursday, the former governor chose to share a quote by Mother Teresa.

He wrote:

Every sinner has a future. Every saint has a past.” – Mother Teresa

As with his previous tweets, this one also triggered a lot of reactions. While his admirers commended him and even wished him greater attainments in the future, many others were bemused at his new philosophical disposition.

Read some selected reactions here:

Ifyafrica (

)