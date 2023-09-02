Reactions As El-Rufai Quotes Abraham Lincoln On the Duties of Government to the People

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Rl-Rufai, has sparked quite some reactions on Twitter (now X) with a post in which he quoted the 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln, on the duty of government to the people.

The post by the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) read:

“TIMELESS REMINDER: “The legitimate object of government is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done, but cannot do at all, or cannot so well do, for themselves.” – Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), 16th President of the of the USA.”

Unsurprisingly, the post divided opinions greatly among his audience. Many of those who reacted to it enquired to know what the former governor did for the people of Kaduna State while he held sway as the state governor.

However, some other people were full of praise for him, even as they pledged their loyalty and support for him if he ever decides to run for another office. Others declared how much they missed him, even foretelling that he would be the nation’s next president.

Read some selected reactions here:

