Reactions As El Rufai Challenges Buhari’s Verdict, Tells Residents To Continue Spending Old Notes

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai has countered the verdict of President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent broadcast that he released on Thursday

It would be recalled that the president had earlier banned the N1000 and N500 leaving only the N200 to exist until April 10

In his broadcast, he told Kaduna Residents not to be scared of any deadline and that they should continue using the old notes

” On behalf of the Kaduna State governor, I wish to assure you that none of you will lose your money in all notes so let no artificial deadline frightens you. Whether you live in towns, villages, or isolated communities. Don’t feel stampede to deposit your old notes into the banks. hold on to them and continue to use them as legal tender as ordered by the supreme court of Nigeria. No deadline can render them useless ever because the law is on your side. The central bank of Nigeria act 2007 section 20 subsection 3, and the bill of the exchange act must oblige the central bank to recognize your old notes and give you back the value of your money when bringing them back to the CBN even in 100 years

“Therefore, as your governor, I wish to assure you that the Kaduna state governor in collaboration of elected legislature, traditional institutions, elected local government council, market and traders association, and so on will help you collect, record and document all your old notes to the Kaduna branch of the central bank on your behalf into the new ones immediately after the election “

