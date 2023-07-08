NEWS

Reactions as Ekiti State Governor, Oyebanji spotted prostrating to greet Aare Afe Babalola in Public

Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after he was recently spotted lying flat to greet, Aare Afe Babalola at a public function.

Sharing photos of the current Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji lying flat to greet Aare Afe Babalola at a public function recently, a Twitter user wrote: “THE BEAUTIFUL CULTURE ❤️

Governor of Ekiti State, BAO greeting Aare Afe Babalola at a public function.”

This tweet from the Twitter user sharing photos of Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji lying flat to greet Aare Afe Babalola at a public function has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have applauded the Yoruba Culture, while some have said the younger generation will definitely reciprocate same to him.

A Twitter user wrote: “The younger generation will definitely reciprocate same to you. POSTERITY never fails.”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

