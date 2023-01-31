This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Ebubeagu 50mindstive Allegedly Kills His Colleague Over N1,000 After APC Rally in Ebonyi State

An Ebubeagu operative, Ajasm Aja, has been shot dead by his colleague over N1000, in Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the late Aja and his assailant were part of the Ebubeagu team drafted to Isu Community, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, to provide security at the All Progressives Congress governorship rally in the area, on Saturday.

After the rally, it was learnt that the team was directed to bring and secure the party’s flags for subsequent rallies, when an altercation ensued between the deceased and his trigger-happy colleague over N1,000.

Giving arms to people not disciplined enough to handle it. These people should be given psychiatrist evaluation regularly.

They must be drunk or high on drugs. A normal being will not pull the trigger on a colleague because of 1k. It’s just the problem when you give people weapons without adequate training. Beyond training you have to subject them to drug tests at random periodically. A uniformed person who could pull the trigger on his own colleague is dangerous to the public.

That’s to show that the people they claimed to be protecting are not save. Ebubeagu is a combination of unknown people by the community imposed by the state Governor and co. May God guard and protect any community they claimed to be protecting.

