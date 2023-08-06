Reactions as DTigress replies President Tinubu after congratulating them.

Nigerian Female Basketball ball team, DTigress has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after replying Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after congratulating them on their recent success.

On Saturday night, the Nigerian national women basketball team, DTigress emerges as the Champions of Africa again after defeating Senegal 84-74 to win the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship for the fourth consecutive time.

Following their victory, Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken to social media to congratulate them, saying the country is proud of them.

President Tinubu tweeted: “I congratulate our very own D’Tigress @DtigressNG for a well deserved fourth consecutive Afrobasket Women Championship. We are proud of you.”

To this tweet from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulating them, the DTigress replied: “Honored. Thank you Mr. Presdient @officialABAT”

This reply from DTigress has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have blessed the handler, while some have congratulated them.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

