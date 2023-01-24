Reactions As Dino Melaye Mocks Tinubu Over His Absence At Commissioning Of Lekki Deep Seaport

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the office of the president continues to gather steam across Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing the latest social media post made by former Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye in which he mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his absence at the just-concluded commissioning ceremony of the Lekki Seaport in Lagos.

Recall that on Monday, January 23, 2023, Lagos was agog with news that President Muhammadu Buhari was in town to commission the Lekki Deep Seaport project being constructed by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. Pictures and videos of the ceremony currently circulating across social media platforms show the president, the Lagos state governor alongside some other high-ranking members of the APC present at the venue.

Taking to his verified Facebook page a few hours ago to react to Tinubu’s absence from the commissioning ceremony, Melaye, who is the Chief spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, alleged that the APC candidate failed to show up to the event because he was yet to recover from the rigors of his campaign rally in Bauchi, which, incidentally, was attended by Buhari himself a few hours earlier.

As expected, Melaye’s remarks have sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from his followers online as many trooped to the comments section to air their opinions.

While some persons slammed the PDP spokesman for not sticking to the issues of the campaign season, others, however, argued that as a former governor and presidential candidate from Lagos, Tinubu ought to have attended the event.

