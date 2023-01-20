This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Dino Melaye Mocks His Critics While Sharing A Picture Of Himself On Social Media

As political campaigns continue to crank up across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain former Kogi Lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye in which he mocked his critics while showing off his flamboyant lifestyle.

Taking to his verified Facebook page several hours ago, Melaye, who is the chief spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, shared a picture of himself fabulously dressed, sitting in a private jet while being attended to by a foreign female air hostess.

Captioning the photograph, Senator Melaye justified his opulent lifestyle by insisting that a person can only live once and therefore must live to the fullest. He then went on to mock his critics by telling them to keep talking about him.

The former Lawmaker wrote; “Life is one, and it is for the living. Feel free to run your mouth.”

As expected, Senator Melaye’s remarks opened a floodgate of mixed reactions from Nigerians who trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with the need for one to live life to the fullest, others, however, criticized him for showing off his opulence and mocking his critics.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

