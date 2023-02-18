NEWS

Reactions As Dino Melaye Mimics Tinubu By Raising Up His Hands To Recite National Anthem (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian politician and one-time Senator representing the good people of Kogi West at the National Assembly during the PDO regime, Dino Melaye has recently sparked reactions on social media after sharing new video of himself on social media. In the video, Dino Melaye could be seen mimicking former Governor of Lagos and APC’s presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu by raising his hands up to recite the National Anthem.

Also, in the video, a man was captured trying to put down the hands of Dino Melaye to recreate the moment Adams Oshiomhole also put down the hands of Tinubu when the former governor raised his hands to sing the National Anthem.

In addition, the video was shared on the official Instagram page of Dino Melaye. Take a look at screenshots of the video

Moreso, moments after Dino Melaye’s post went viral on social media, it gathered mixed reactions from various social media users. Take a look at what some people wrote.

