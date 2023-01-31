Reactions As Dino Melaye Claimed The Attack In Kano Was Coordinated And Funded Allegedly By Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has said that the fight between Tinubu and Buhari is entering a new dimension, adding that the attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Asiwaju.

Mr. Melaye, who made this known through a post he made on his official Twitter handle, further reiterated that the meeting to push Buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the North was said to be hatched in Burdilon. The post reads;

“The fight between Tinubu and Buhari is entering a new dimension. The attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Asiwaju. The meeting to push Buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was said to be hatched in Burdilon.”

Below is the captured screenshot of the post;

Source: Twitter // Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM)

It will be recalled that a helicopter in President Buhari’s convoy was attacked by some Kano residents during the President’s visit to the state today, January 30.

However, many Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Senator Dino Melaye to register their reactions as captured in the screenshots below.

bulletin.com (

)