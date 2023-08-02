Reactions As Dele Alake Claims FG Will Regulate Social Media If Appointed As Minister Of Information

All Progressives Congress chieftain and aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dele Alake has claimed that he will support the strengthening of social media regulation in Nigeria if he is made the Minister of Information and Culture.

Dele Alake, served as the commissioner of information and Strategy in Lagos State, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007.

Dele Alake is nominated for a ministerial position by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Dele Alake made this revelation on Wednesday when he appeared before the Senate for screening.

He said, “I will support serious attitudinal change if I find myself in the office responsible for attitudinal change.

He continued, “On social media regulation, there is some concern, not just here but all over the world but particularly in our environment about the pernicious nature of social media or the effect”.

He stated that social media has positive and negative sides but it is detrimental to a good and decent society.

He said, “What I would support is the strengthening of regulations. Some laws guide our conduct in every area of human endeavour but the application of these laws has been shut. Even victims of libel, aspersions, defamation, and all kinds of negative things in the media hesitate to also apply the law against the culprits”.

He continued, “I will recommend the strengthening of our regulations and the applications of those laws. The laws must be tested so we can know the proficiency of these regulations.

“I will support anything that comes from this hallowed chamber that promotes that course of action. If there are laws, bills, and motions in line with this, please be sure of our full cooperation”.

Source from SaharaReporters

