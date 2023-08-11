Reactions as Davido reacts after man embarks on a Benue to Lagos trip on bicycle to meet him.

Nigerian Singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after reacting to a tweet revealing a man embarking on a Benue to Lagos Trip on bicycle to meet him.

Revealing the identity of the man embarking on a Benue to Lagos trip to meet the multiple-award winning Nigerian singer, Davjdo, a Twitter user wrote: “A young man called @emmiwuks embarked on a Benue to #Lagos on a bicycle to meet #Afrobeat Superstar @davido. He is currently on Day 8 today.”

This tweet revealing identity of man who embarked on Benue to Lagos State trip recently to meet Davido has attracted reactions from Nigerians, one of which was from the Nigerian Singer, Davido himself, who tweeted: “Turn around I’m not home.”

This reaction from Davido has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said he is unavailable, while some have said he has been left behind.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

