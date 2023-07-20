Reactions as David Alaba sister, Rose May shares photos of herself inside a ‘Keke Napep’ in Lagos.

Rose May Alaba sister to Real Madrid and Austrian defender, David Alaba has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of herself inside a Keke Napep in Lagos State, recently.

Sharing some photos of herself inside a Keke Napep in Lagos State recently, the Austrian singer, Rose May Alaba tweeted: “In love with this city – lasgidi. 🇳🇬”

This tweet from Rose May Alaba sharing Photos of herself inside a Keke Napep in Lagos State recently has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have asked her how much she paid for the Keke as fuel is now expensive, while some have said the photos does not look like the Lagos they know.

A Twitter user wrote: “How much wey you pay for the Keke today? Cos fuel now na wahala o, enjoy your stay”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Nah, this does not look like the Lagos I know”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Rose May and David Alaba were born to a Nigerian father.

